LONDON May 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Friday said his government would fight to make sure
Europe's proposed Solvency II capital rules for the insurance
industry did not put insurers in Britain at a disadvantage.
"I do understand the dangers in Europe of Solvency II if we
don't get that right," he said at an event in the Lloyd's of
London insurance market.
"We will listen to that and make sure the regulation is
right."
Solvency II, due to come into force in 2014, aims to make
insurers in the European Union hold capital reserves in strict
proportion to the risks they underwrite.
The British insurance industry has complained about the cost
of complying with the new regime, with life insurers expressing
particular concern over the capital charge it could impose on
long-term products such as annuities.
Cameron was speaking as Lloyd's outlined a strategy to
become the world's leading insurance hub by 2025 by cashing in
on growing demand for insurance in emerging markets such as
China and Brazil.
Lloyd's chairman John Nelson added that British regulators
had agreed to ease scrutiny of the 324-year old insurance market
that had become "completely overwhelming."
"We have in the last six months had serious conversations
with the government, the Bank of England and the Financial
Services Authority, and I'm pleased to say that in the last few
weeks they have acknowledged that they need to recalibrate," he
told reporters.
"I think we feel a lot more optimistic now that we did six
months ago."
Lloyd's, made up of 80 insurance syndicates backed by a
common fund, competes with insurance centres such as Zurich and
Bermuda, as well as reinsurers Munich Re and Swiss Re
, to attract business from fast-growing Asia and Latin
America.
The market, which traces its origins back to a seventeenth
century London coffee house where merchants met to insure ships,
also said it aimed to increase the proportion of its total
capital that comes from emerging markets by 2025.