By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Oct 22 Solyndra, the failed
solar panel maker, received court approval on Monday for its
plan to repay creditors after a bankruptcy judge overruled
objections by the U.S. government.
The government, which said it may appeal the ruling, had
said the plan improperly provided $341 million in tax breaks to
venture capital investors Argonaut Private Equity and Madrone
Capital Partners.
In approving the company's proposal, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Mary Walrath in Delaware said the government had failed to prove
the primary purpose of the plan was to preserve tax benefits for
the investors.
The U.S. government may decide to appeal, said Anne Oliver,
an attorney for the Internal Revenue Service. At Oliver's
request, Walrath delayed the repayment plan from going into
effect for 10 days.