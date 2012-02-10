* Struggling to fill key positions to manage loans
* Did not evaluate failed loan to Solyndra
* Chu: will review ideas, but program is working
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. Energy
Department relies on too many consultants and committees for
managing its loans and needs to beef up its management,
concluded a review commissioned by the White House in the wake
of publicity over failed solar panel maker Solyndra.
Herb Allison, a former investment banker known for his work
helping government agencies manage large, complex financing
programs, reviewed the energy loan program, and recommended an
overhaul in oversight of the $23.769 billion portfolio.
He said the Energy Department has struggled to fill
vacancies in key positions without success. "At least one
manager is acting head of several departments," he said in a
75-page report.
Decisions should be made by individual managers with
expertise, Allison said, instead of using a committee process
"where collective responsibility can obscure individual
accountability."
Allison did not review a $535 million loan guarantee to
Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy last year and has become a
political sore spot leading into the 2012 election season.
The loan was once held up by President Barack Obama as an
example of how his administration was creating new jobs with
"stimulus" funding while promoting renewable energy.
It now is featured in at least two attack ads on television,
and candidates for the Republican presidential nomination
regularly invoke Solyndra as a symbol of what they say is
government waste and misguided energy policy.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu said he would review the
recommendations to find ways to strengthen the program.
But he said the program is working as it is intended, and
noted that the review rated the overall risk of the loan
portfolio as "slightly lower" than the department's projections.
"We have always known that there were inherent risks in
backing innovative technologies at full commercial scale, and it
is very likely that there will be other companies in the
portfolio that won't succeed, but the vast majority of companies
are expected to pay the loans back in full, on time, and with
about $8 billion in interest," Chu said in a statement.