WASHINGTON Feb 15 Republicans in the
House of Representatives on Wednesday threatened to subpoena
five White House aides in their investigation of Solyndra LLC,
the failed solar panel maker that received more than $500
million in federal loan guarantees.
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton and
Cliff Stearns, the lawmaker who has led the probe, said the
committee would vote on Friday to subpoena the staffers unless
the White House makes them available to testify.
They are Kevin Carroll, Kelly Colyar and Fouad Saad of the
Office of Management and Budget, Heather Zichal, a top White
House energy official, and Aditya Kumar, who worked for former
White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel and now works for Vice
President Joe Biden.
A White House spokesman accused Republicans of dragging out
their investigation to try to score political points.
"Despite no evidence to support their accusations - or
perhaps because of it - the committee continues to demand more
materials with no real relevance to the Energy Department's
decision-making on the loan," said Eric Schultz.
The committee has previously issued subpoenas for White
House documents related to the department's $535 million loan
guarantee to Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy last year and
was raided by the FBI.
The California company's failure has been an embarrassment
for the White House after President Barack Obama visited the
firm in 2010. His administration has promoted clean energy as
one way to create jobs.