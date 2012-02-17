* "Project Amp" received $1.4 bln loan guarantee
* Solyndra bid on supplying rooftop project
* GOP: deal was lifeline for struggling company
* Energy Dept says Republicans distorting facts
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 Republican lawmakers
alleged on Friday that the Energy Department used a loan
guarantee to a massive rooftop solar project as part of a
last-ditch effort to bail out Solyndra, a solar panel maker that
later failed.
The Energy Department denied the claims. The White House has
said House Republicans are distorting the facts in the interest
of politics.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee asked Energy
Secretary Steven Chu to provide internal documents about the
relationship between Solyndra and "Project Amp," the largest
U.S. project to install solar panels on commercial rooftops.
"We have questions about Solyndra's involvement in Project
Amp, and what role Solyndra's involvement played in DOE's
decision" to give the rooftop project a loan guarantee, U.S.
Republican Representative Fred Upton, chairman of the Energy and
Commerce Committee, and U.S. Republican Representative Cliff
Stearns, who is leading the probe, said in a letter to Chu.
It's the latest twist in the Republicans' year-long probe
into Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy in September 2011
despite receiving a $535 million government loan guarantee.
The California company's failure has been an embarrassment
for the White House after President Barack Obama visited the
firm in 2010. His administration has promoted clean energy as
one way to create jobs.
Republicans have used the failed investment in stump
speeches and television attack ads to criticize Obama's energy
and economic policies. In their investigation, lawmakers have
tried to show that the government should have cut its losses
earlier in the project.
The Energy Department denied that a $1.4 billion loan
guarantee given to Project Amp was tied to Solyndra.
"As has consistently been the case in the course of this
committee's year-long political investigation, critics of our
effort to support innovative, job-creating clean energy projects
will say anything to distort the record," said Damien LaVera,
an Energy Department spokesman.
SOLYNDRA BID TO SUPPLY PANELS
Project Amp is the largest project of its kind in the
country, an effort to generate power for the grid from the roofs
of warehouses in 28 states.
The buildings are managed by real estate company Prologis
, and the project received financial backing from power
company NRG Energy Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
.
Representatives for Prologis and NRG did not immediately
respond to requests for comment, and Bank of America declined
comment.
Solyndra bid to supply panels to an early phase of the
project. The lawmakers said they have documents that show Energy
Department officials were involved in Solyndra's negotiations
with Prologis for supplying panels in the weeks leading up to
Solyndra's bankruptcy.
The lawmakers are "greatly concerned at the extraordinary
measures the Obama administration appears to have taken in
keeping Solyndra afloat," the committee said .
The deal was seen as critical to Solyndra achieving its
sales targets. Private backers of Solyndra said in e-mails they
would only invest more money in the flailing company if the
sales contract was finalized, according to the Republicans.
Other documents show Solyndra employees taking an active
interest in whether Project Amp would obtain a loan guarantee,
the committee said.
Chu was actively involved in propelling Project Amp forward.
But a department spokesman said Chu took interest because of the
scope and importance of the rooftop solar project.
"Secretary Chu strongly supported Project Amp because it
will be the largest rooftop project in U.S. history and is
expected to generate enough clean, renewable electricity to
power over 88,000 homes while supporting at least 1,000 jobs,"
department spokesman LaVera said.
Ultimately, Solyndra shut its doors a month before the
Energy Department finalized the loan guarantee for Project Amp.
The Energy Department's inspector general - an internal but
independent watchdog - has been investigating Solyndra in tandem
with the FBI, which raided the company in September.
BITTER BATTLE TO CONTINUE
The Republicans initially focused their investigation on
whether the government favored Solyndra because one of its
private investors also raised money for Obama's 2008
presidential campaign.
But in recent months, the focus has turned to the intricate
details of how and why Solyndra failed. Lawmakers have asked a
government procurement agency for details about Solyndra's
efforts to secure government contracts.
The Republicans have waged a public fight with the White
House, complaining that the Obama administration has not fully
responded to its requests. The White House has argued it's all
just to score political points.
"After 187,000 pages of documents, nine committee staff
briefings, and five congressional hearings, Republicans'
allegation of unresponsiveness is as unfounded as their
allegation of political favoritism," White House spokesman Eric
Schultz said earlier this week.