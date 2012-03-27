March 27 The U.S. government was fully informed of the risks of guaranteeing $535 million in loans to Solyndra LLC, the solar panel maker which went bankrupt last year, according to a Solyndra official, who authored a report released on Tuesday.

"The process was totally vetted and they totally understood, in my view, what problems Solyndra was having and the difficulties it was having," Todd Neilson, Solyndra's chief restructuring officer, told Reuters.

The company also used the government loans as originally intended and no material funds were diverted, according to Neilson's report of more than 200 pages.

His report was filed in Delaware's Bankruptcy Court, which is overseeing Solyndra's Chapter 11.

Solyndra is being investigated by Republican lawmakers who have questioned if the start-up company was the first to receive a loan guarantee under a clean energy program thanks to political connections.

The company's headquarters were also raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation days after it filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 6.

Neilson was hired by Solyndra's board to take charge of the bankruptcy in October, after Brian Harrison departed as chief executive officer.

He has overseen the piecemeal sale of everything from inventory and assembly line machinery to office chairs as the company tries to pay back its creditors. The company's 30-acre campus is still for sale, but he acknowledged investors including the government could suffer large losses.

"I don't believe the government will receive a substantial dividend. It could well be they will not receive anything," he said.

Neilson said he relied on Solyndra employees for much of the financial and background information contained in the report.

The former FBI special agent and forensic accountant also said felt he was free from pressure during his investigation, although Harrison and Solyndra founder Chris Gronet declined to be interviewed by Neilson.

Neilson's firm, Berkeley Research Group, is billing Solyndra $770 per hour for his work and anticipates collecting around $1 million.