March 27 The U.S. government was fully informed
of the risks of guaranteeing $535 million in loans to Solyndra
LLC, the solar panel maker which went bankrupt last year,
according to a Solyndra official, who authored a report released
on Tuesday.
"The process was totally vetted and they totally understood,
in my view, what problems Solyndra was having and the
difficulties it was having," Todd Neilson, Solyndra's chief
restructuring officer, told Reuters.
The company also used the government loans as originally
intended and no material funds were diverted, according to
Neilson's report of more than 200 pages.
His report was filed in Delaware's Bankruptcy Court, which
is overseeing Solyndra's Chapter 11.
Solyndra is being investigated by Republican lawmakers who
have questioned if the start-up company was the first to receive
a loan guarantee under a clean energy program thanks to
political connections.
The company's headquarters were also raided by the Federal
Bureau of Investigation days after it filed for bankruptcy on
Sept. 6.
Neilson was hired by Solyndra's board to take charge of the
bankruptcy in October, after Brian Harrison departed as chief
executive officer.
He has overseen the piecemeal sale of everything from
inventory and assembly line machinery to office chairs as the
company tries to pay back its creditors. The company's 30-acre
campus is still for sale, but he acknowledged investors
including the government could suffer large losses.
"I don't believe the government will receive a substantial
dividend. It could well be they will not receive anything," he
said.
Neilson said he relied on Solyndra employees for much of the
financial and background information contained in the report.
The former FBI special agent and forensic accountant also
said felt he was free from pressure during his investigation,
although Harrison and Solyndra founder Chris Gronet declined to
be interviewed by Neilson.
Neilson's firm, Berkeley Research Group, is billing Solyndra
$770 per hour for his work and anticipates collecting around $1
million.