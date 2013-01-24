* Says government "cannot negotiate with terrorists"
* Somali Islamists demand Kenya frees Muslim prisoners
* Nairobi says hostages are non-combatants, not POWs
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Jan 24 Kenyan officials said on
Thursday they would not negotiate with al Qaeda-allied Somali
militants who have threatened to kill their Kenyan hostages
unless Nairobi frees Muslims held on terrorism charges.
On Wednesday al Shabaab released a video of two Kenyan
hostages seized a year ago and told Kenya to meet its demands.
Days earlier, the group said it had killed French hostage
Denis Allex to avenge France's persecution of Muslims and its
military operations against Islamists, including in Mali.
Colonel Cyrus Oguna, spokesman for the Kenyan military which
has been battling al Shabaab in Somalia since October 2011, said
the hostages shown in the video were not prisoners of war
because they were non-combatants.
"The government cannot negotiate with terrorists so that is
out. What al Shabaab is doing is a criminal activity that is
punishable by any law. They should just release them," Oguna
told Reuters.
Titled "KENYA POWS: FINAL MESSAGE", the video showed Mule
Yesse Edward, a local administrator, and Fredrick Irungu, who
worked for the Kenyan ministry of immigration.
Both were captured last January when the militants crossed
the border into Kenya and attacked a police post in Wajir
county, killing several police officers.
UGANDA BOMBING
The video also contained a still photograph of four
unidentified prisoners whom the video said were also Kenyans.
Oguna said no Kenyan soldiers were believed held by al Shabaab.
Thuita Mwangi, permanent secretary at the country's ministry
of foreign affairs, said he had not watched the video or read
the militants' demands, but reiterated that the government had a
policy of not negotiating with militants.
Al Shabaab said Kenya should release all Muslims held on
terror charges and secure the release of those Muslims held in
Uganda on similar charges.
Kenya has detained several suspects for alleged links with
al Shabaab and extradited several to Uganda after a 2010 suicide
bombing in Kampala, claimed by al Shabaab, that killed 76
people.
Security analysts describe al Shabaab as a declining force.
It no longer controls much territory in Somalia and is not a
threat to the Somali government or African Union forces there,
they said.
"They can try to use Kenyan hostages for a small degree of
tactical leverage as they try to survive against
counter-insurgency operations," said Mark Schroeder,
Africa-watcher for U.S.-based risk and security consultancy
Stratfor.
"But if the wider jihadist world looks at al Shabaab, they
would see a defeat compared to the gains others have achieved in
Mali, Algeria, Libya, Yemen and beyond."
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George
Obulutsa and Andrew Roche)