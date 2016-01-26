NAIROBI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Atacks on aid
workers delivering supplies in Somalia almost doubled in 2015
and the number killed jumped to 17 from 10 the year before, the
United Nations said on Tuesday.
Somalia has been mired in conflict since civil war broke out
in 1991 and is one of the most difficult countries for relief
agencies to operate in.
The number of attacks on aid agency staff there rose to 140
last year from 75 in 2014, the world body said.
The Islamist militant group al Shabaab has waged a
decade-long insurgency against the Somali government, which is
backed by African Union troops. Warring parties have
deliberately targeted aid workers and manipulated aid for
political gain.
"Attacks and threats against humanitarians increased," the
U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in
a bulletin, adding that there were also 18 injuries, 11
abductions and 38 arrests in 2015 involving aid agency staff.
Fighting, poor infrastructure and funding shortages make it
difficult to reach the 40 percent of Somalia's 12 million people
needing aid, OCHA said.
Some parts of south-central Somalia are only accessible by
air, driving up the cost of delivering essentials like food.
African Union troops have taken major towns from al Shabaab
but the group still controls swathes of countryside and has laid
siege to urban areas.
"Non-state armed actors continued to impose bans on
commercial activities in some areas in Bakool, Bay, Gedo and
Hiraan regions, thereby disrupting the delivery of humanitarian
supplies and basic commercial commodities," the U.N. said.
Northern regions of the Horn of Africa nation are
experiencing drought, and almost 380,000 people are running
short of water and pasture for their animals, it said.
Aid agencies received less than half the money they
requested for aid for Somalia in 2015.
