* Turkish Airlines flies regularly to capital Mogadishu
* Daallo, Jubba have been rivals on domestic Somali routes
* Regional carriers offered "lifeline" during war years
* Daallo, Jubba plan to expand in region, internationally
By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, Feb 17 Regional carriers Daallo
Airlines and Jubba Airways profited independently for years in
one of the world's toughest markets, competing on routes to
war-torn Somalia that most avoided.
Yet as the guns fall silent, the rivals face a new battle
that has pushed them to merge: competition from big
international carriers such as Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian
Airlines and flydubai, muscling into Somali airspace.
"The odds are against us, but that is the reason we are
making a merger," Mohamed Yassin, chief executive officer of
Daallo, told Reuters. "We are not sitting back. We are trying to
put our forces together ... to face the new challenges."
Hardy entrepreneurs running airlines, money transfer firms
and mobile phone companies innovated and thrived in Somalia for
more than two decades, keeping Somalis connected to the world as
the state was torn apart by warlords and Islamist militants.
Now Mogadishu's Western-backed federal government is slowly
extending its control and imposing a semblance of political
order, which is also changing the commercial landscape for firms
such as Daallo and Jubba that once had the market to themselves.
Turkish Airlines now offers a daily service to
Mogadishu, while Ethiopian Airlines flies to Hargeisa
in the self-declared state of Somaliland in the north, a
destination flydubai plans to serve from March. Kenya-based
African Express also serves Mogadishu and other Somali cities.
Turkish Airlines said it had increased flights to Mogadishu
in January to seven a week from four but said it had "no near
future plans" to add other destinations in Somalia.
Daallo and Jubba, which offer domestic flights within
Somalia but face more competition on international routes, will
on Thursday launch African Airways Alliance, a merged entity
owned equally by founders of the former rivals.
"We are trying to attract other carriers to join the
alliance to scale the business, to help growth and
sustainability," said Yassin in an interview in Nairobi with
one-time rival and now partner, Jubba Chairman Said Qailie.
He said the two airlines would still use their Jubba and
Daallo brands after the merger.
SEEKING SUPPORT
Together, Daallo and Jubba carried about 250,000 passengers
in 2014 and generated revenues of more than $75 million, the
airlines said in a statement. By comparison, Turkish Airlines
carried 54.7 million passengers in 2014.
Daallo is the privately owned national carrier of Djibouti,
north of Somalia, while Jubba is registered in next door Kenya
to the south. There is no official Somali flag carrier after
Somali Airlines halted services in 1991 when war flared up.
Yassin described Somalia as a "home market" for both
airlines after they acted as a "lifeline" in the war.
But he said the Somali authorities had offered little
support for Daallo and Jubba on issues such as flight
frequencies or capacity of planes used by new entrants, topics
typically negotiated in air agreements between two territories.
"They sympathise with us, because we were the lifeline for
Somalis in the last 20 years," said 62-year-old Yassin. But he
said they were not in a position to dictate terms: "If anybody
comes to them, they cannot reject (them)."
Yassin said this put the regional carriers at a disadvantage
to bigger international players with larger fleets and access to
cheaper financing. "There should be fair competition," he said.
Former Finance Minister Hussein Halane, who left his post
when a new cabinet was sworn in this month, said Daallo and
Jubba were viewed as Somali airlines that deserved help but the
government had limited capacity to deal with the demands it
faced and Somalia needed major carriers to boost international
links.
After the merger, the airlines will operate two newly leased
Airbus A321-111s and a Boeing 737-300, a statement said. In
addition, the firm will use a BAe 146-200, which it owns, for
charter services. By mid-2015, two new turboprop ATR aircraft
will be introduced for domestic flights.
In 2015, the merged airline plans to increase the number of
destinations to 21 from 13 now. Existing destinations include
Nairobi, Dubai and Jeddah. Planned destinations include Addis
Ababa, Yemeni airports, Kampala and European cities.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic in Nairobi and Ceyda
Caglayan in Istanbul; editing by David Clarke)