MOGADISHU Feb 3 A man was killed in an
explosion on an Airbus A321 that made a hole in the fuselage and
forced the plane to return to the Somali capital of Mogadishu to
make an emergency landing, officials said on Wednesday.
Somalia's civil aviation director, Abdiwahid Omar, told the
state radio website that a person was missing after the Daallo
Airlines plane landed on Tuesday and the body had been found.
"The investigation goes on," Omar said, without mentioning
any explosion or what had forced the plane to return except to
say there was a "sudden defect" reported by the captain.
Local authorities in the Balcad area, about 30 km north of
Mogadishu, said the body of man, believed to have been sucked
out of the plane, was found in the area.
A police officer at Mogadishu airport said, "The dead body
of the passenger is being transported to Mogadishu." The
officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters that the man
was about 55 years old.
"He dropped when the explosion occurred in the plane," he
said.
Daallo Airlines said on its Facebook page on Tuesday that
the plane, operated by Hermes Airlines, took off from Mogadishu
and was bound for Djibouti with 74 passengers on board before it
"experienced an incident" that forced it to return.
It had said all the passengers were evacuated safely. The
airline had no immediate additional comment on Wednesday.
Mohamed Hussein, an agent for Daallo, had told Reuters on
Tuesday that a "fire had exploded" and two passengers were
slightly wounded.
Aviation website www.airlive.net said witnesses heard
a loud bang. Images of the plane showed a hole in the fuselage
over one of the wings.
Daallo flies to several destinations in the Horn of Africa
and the Middle East, its website showed.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Writing by Edmund
Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)