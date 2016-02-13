(Adds details, background)
By Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU Feb 13 Somalia's al Shabaab
insurgents said on Saturday they were responsible for a blast
that punched a hole in the fuselage of a plane last week that
the government said was caused by a bomb meant to kill everyone
on board.
The suspected suicide bomber was sucked out of the Daallo
Airlines plane through a one-metre (one-yard) wide hole when the
blast ripped open the pressurised cabin in flight, officials
said last week.
"Harakat Al-Shabaab Al Mujahideen carried out the airborne
operation as a retribution for the crimes committed by the
coalition of Western crusaders and their intelligence agencies
against the Muslims of Somalia," al Shabaab said in an emailed
statement.
Last week, U.S. government sources said investigators
suspected the Islamist militant group, which has links to al
Qaeda, was responsible.
The plane made an emergency landing in the Somali capital.
Daallo's chief executive said the bomber was meant to be on
a Turkish Airlines flight that was cancelled due to bad weather.
Daallo had picked up the 70 stranded Turkish Airlines
passengers to fly them to Djibouti, including the suicide
bomber. In total, the flight had 74 passengers.
Al Shabaab, which wants to overthrow the Somali government
and impose a harsh version of Islamic law, has targeted the
airport in the past. It has also attacked the Turkish embassy in
Mogadishu.
