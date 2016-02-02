MOGADISHU Feb 2 Two passengers were injured in
an explosion that blew a hole in the fuselage of a commercial
plane taking off from the Mogadishu on Tuesday, an airline
representative said.
There was no immediate explanation of the explosion from the
airline or Somali government officials.
"Daalo airline was enroute to Djibouti but it landed shortly
after it took off. A fire exploded and two passengers were
slightly wounded," Mohamed Hussein, an agent for Daallo
Airlines, the operator of the flight, told Reuters.
Aviation website www.airlive.net said the explosion
occurred on flight D3159, an Airbus A321, adding witnesses heard
a loud bang.
Daallo flies to several destinations in the Horn of Africa
and the Middle East, its website showed.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Duncan Miriri)