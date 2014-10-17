PARIS Oct 17 Somalia's president said on Friday
that nobody close to him had been involved in the unauthorised
diversion of government weapons to Islamist militants and denied
that a man U.N investigators linked to the arms trade had
advised him.
He was responding to a report from the United Nations'
Somalia-Eritrea Monitoring Group that Somali army weapons and
ammunition were being diverted to open markets despite the
government's pledges to prevent its arms ending up in the hands
of al Shabaab fighters.
The report, seen by Reuters, also accused Musa Haji Mohamed
Ganjab, a Somali businessman it said had acted as an adviser to
the president, of being involved in arms deals.
"I do believe that U.N agencies are not there for accusing,
but are there for improving the systems in place," Hassan Sheikh
Mohamud told France 24 television.
"The man you call Musa, there isn't someone called Musa who
is my adviser or has ever been in an advisory position in my
office. I would have liked the monitoring group to clarify where
Musa Haji has ever become an adviser to me."
The allegations, which have also been denied by Ganjab, came
in a confidential annex to the monitoring group's latest annual
report that was left out of the 482-page version published
earlier this week.
Reuters has reviewed the entire unpublished annex.
Any confirmed connection between government figures and the
siphoning of arms to al Shabaab could scare off foreign donors
who have pledged billions to rebuild the shattered nation after
decades of chaos.
The annex alleges Somali-Canadian businessman Ganjab
cultivated ties with al Shabaab for years as he built a web of
connections to boost his power within Somalia's political and
security establishments.
"If he does something wrong he does that on his own
capacity," Mohamud said. "I have not (had) someone ... called
Musa Haji who has ever been an adviser to me in my presidency
over the last two years in office."
When asked whether anybody close to him had diverted money
or weapons to al Shabaab he said:
"It's not true."
Ganjab has said the monitors' allegations were an attempt to
undermine the Somali government and part of a politically
motivated campaign to further destabilize the conflict-torn Horn
of Africa nation.
In an email to Reuters, Ganjab insisted that he has never
engaged in the arms trade or the distribution of weapons.
The version of the group's report that was released on
Tuesday alleged Ganjab had links to al Shaabab, but it provided
few details and did not disclose evidence for the accusations.
