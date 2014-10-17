(Adds U.N. monitoring group recommendations, diplomats,
paragraphs 7-9)
By John Irish
PARIS Oct 17 Somalia's president said on Friday
that nobody close to him had been involved in the unauthorised
diversion of government weapons to Islamist militants and denied
that a man U.N investigators linked to the arms trade had
advised him.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was responding to a report
from the United Nations' Somalia-Eritrea Monitoring Group that
Somali army weapons and ammunition were being diverted to open
markets despite the government's pledges to prevent its arms
ending up in the hands of al Shabaab fighters.
The report, seen by Reuters, also accused Musa Haji Mohamed
Ganjab, a Somali businessman it said had acted as an adviser to
the president, of being involved in arms deals.
"I do believe that U.N agencies are not there for accusing,
but are there for improving the systems in place," Mohamud told
France 24 television.
"The man you call Musa, there isn't someone called Musa who
is my adviser or has ever been in an advisory position in my
office. I would have liked the monitoring group to clarify where
Musa Haji has ever become an adviser to me."
The allegations, which have also been denied by Ganjab, came
in a confidential annex to the monitoring group's latest annual
report that was left out of the 482-page version published
earlier this week. Reuters has reviewed the unpublished annex.
As a result of the allegations of weapons diversion, the
monitoring group recommended that the U.N. Security Council give
international maritime forces the authority to interdict any sea
vessel in international or Somali waters that is suspected of
trafficking weapons or related material.
The group also called for the council to limit the number of
weapons Somalia's government can import.
One senior Western diplomat said the council was seriously
considering some of the group's recommendations, though Russia,
which holds a veto on the 15-nation council, has raised
objections.
Any confirmed connection between government figures and the
siphoning of arms to al Shabaab could scare off foreign donors
who have pledged billions to rebuild the shattered nation after
decades of chaos.
The annex alleges Somali-Canadian businessman Ganjab
cultivated ties with al Shabaab for years as he built a web of
connections to boost his power within Somalia's political and
security establishments.
"If he does something wrong he does that on his own
capacity," Mohamud said. "I have not (had) someone ... called
Musa Haji who has ever been an adviser to me in my presidency
over the last two years in office."
When asked whether anybody close to him had diverted money
or weapons to al Shabaab he said:
"It's not true."
Ganjab has said the monitors' allegations were an attempt to
undermine the Somali government and part of a politically
motivated campaign to further destabilize the conflict-torn Horn
of Africa nation.
In an email to Reuters, Ganjab insisted that he has never
engaged in the arms trade or the distribution of weapons.
(Additional reporting By Louis Charbonneau at the United
Nations; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Grant McCool)