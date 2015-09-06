(Adds Somali military comment)
By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar
NAIROBI, Sept 6 The Islamist militant group Al
Shabaab took control of a sizeable town in central Somalia on
Sunday after African Union forces left the area, the third town
the insurgents have seized since Friday, militants and local
officials said.
The group, which seeks to overthrow the Western-backed
government and impose its strict version of Islamic law, has
remained a potent threat in the Horn of Africa country even
after being forced out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011.
The African Union peacekeeping force, AMISOM, left Buqda on
Saturday night, less than a month after taking control of the
town, an economic centre of the Hiran region, from al Shabaab.
"We have taken Buqda town peacefully today. The town is now
under our control," said Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's
military spokesman.
Ahmed Nur, a senior Somali military officer, acknowledged
that military forces had left the town, but said this was to
engage al Shabaab elsewhere, and that it would return.
"AMISOM and our troops have gone to launch operations
against al Shabaab strongholds in the region," he said.
Residents said they had been treated brutally by both sides,
but some said they welcomed the return of al Shabaab.
"The problem is that the government cannot keep control of
the town and it does not want al Shabaab to rule it," said local
elder Nur Ibrahim. "Government troops rape, rob and kill us. Al
Shabaab also punishes anyone who sells items to the government.
Over the last two days, al Shabaab has taken two small towns
in the lower Shabelle region, El Saliindi, 65 km (40 miles)
south of Mogadishu on the road to the port of Marka, and
Kuntuwarey, on the road from the capital to the port of Barawe.
The al Qaeda-affiliated group regularly attacks the AU-led
peacekeeping force and Somali authorities.
On Sept. 1, al Shabaab stormed an AMISOM base in Janale,
about 90 km (55 miles) south of Mogadishu, killing at least 12
Ugandan soldiers. Al Shabaab said it had killed 70 people in the
assault, which came roughly a year after its leader Ahmed Abdi
Godane was killed in a U.S. air strike.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Kevin Liffey)