MOGADISHU, Sept 17 A blast claimed by the Somali
Islamist militant group al Shabaab killed at least three
soldiers who were waiting to collect their salaries at a
military camp in the port city of Kismayu on Thursday, police
and the group said.
"So far, three officers who were handing out salaries have
died and 10 others collecting it are wounded. The bomb was
planted inside the camp," Police Major Abdirahman Nur said.
Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operation
spokesman, said the group was behind the attack.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by George
Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)