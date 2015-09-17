(Adds details, background)
By Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Sept 17 At least three off-duty
Somali soldiers were killed by a bomb blast as they collected
their pay in the city of Kismayu on Thursday, in an attack that
Islamist al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for, police
and the group said.
Al Shabaab, which seeks to overthrow the Western-backed
government and impose its strict version of Islamic law, has
remained a potent threat in Somalia even after being forced out
of the capital Mogadishu in 2011.
The blast came weeks after al Shabaab retook the central
Somali town of Buqda and two other settlements this month once
African peacekeepers had left the area. In August, a raid on
their base killed at least 12 people.
"So far, three officers who were handing out salaries have
died and 10 others collecting it have been wounded," police
major Abdirahman Nur told Reuters. "The bomb was planted inside
the camp."
Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's spokesman for
military operations, said his group was behind Thursday's
explosion inside the barracks.
"We had planted a bomb in a military camp in Kismayu. It
exploded as the forces lined up for their salaries this
morning," he told Reuters.
A car bomb at a university that was being used as a base for
government troops in the same city killed 16 soldiers late last
month.
As well a raids on troops, al Shabaab frequently carries out
bombings and gun attacks on officials at offices, hotels or
restaurants in Mogadishu and elsewhere.
In an interview with Reuters, President Hassan Sheikh
Mohamud said late on Wednesday the settlements retaken by al
Shabaab had no strategic value and do not signal a resurgence of
the group.
Western diplomats say the group can still pack a punch
despite weakening, and it threatens Somalia's gradual
reconstruction.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Aaron
Maasho; Editing by Edmund Blair, Larry King)