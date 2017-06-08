(Adds "attack" to headline)
BOSASO, Somalia, June 8 The death toll from al
Shabaab attack on a town in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland
region on Thursday has risen to 38 from 20 reported earlier, a
military officer said.
"Now we confirm 38 people, mostly soldiers, died and 18
others wounded. I believe some were captured alive and taken
away," Major Mohamed Abdi, a Puntland military officer, told
Reuters.
"Numerous, heavily armed al Shabaab fighters attacked us
from every direction and after hours of fierce battle I was
among those who ran for their lives."
(Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by George Obulutsa;
Editing by Louise Ireland)