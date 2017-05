MOGADISHU Suicide bombers killed at least seven people in an attack on the African Union's main peacekeeping base in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday, police said.

Al Shabaab, the Islamist militant group that is trying to topple the Western-backed Somali government, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed more than 12 people.

