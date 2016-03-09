* U.S. says its troops were present at checkpoint raid
* Islamists say one fighter killed in the incident
* U.S. acknowledges small number of troops in Somalia
By Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, March 9 The United States said
Somalia's army successfully conducted a mission to disrupt an
illegal taxation checkpoint set up by al Shabaab Islamist
militants south of the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, and said
American forces were present at the raid.
The United States acknowledges having a small number of
troops deployed in Somalia but rarely discusses their
activities.
No comment was immediately available from the Somali
government.
Washington said it launched air strikes on a separate al
Shabaab base on Saturday, killing more than 150 Islamist
fighters, though the militants said the number was exaggerated.
"During the mission, our troops exited the aircraft and
stayed in a safe area to observe the actions on the objective,"
said Colonel Mark Cheadle, an Africa Command spokesman, without
offering additional details.
Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
those U.S. troops were only acting in an advise and assist role.
Earlier on Wednesday, an al Shabaab spokesman said one of
its fighters had been killed in a gun battle at about 1 a.m.
(2300 GMT) in the Awdigle district of Lower Shabelle area, about
50 km (30 miles) south of Mogadishu.
Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations
spokesman, said the two helicopters landed on the banks of the
River Shabelle and commandos from the aircraft advanced on the
base.
"They were masked and spoke foreign languages which our
fighters could not understand," Abu Musab told Reuters. "We do
not know who they were but we foiled them."
He said the commandos carried rocket launchers and M16
rifles, referring to a weapon used by U.S. forces although Abu
Musab did not mention any nationality.
Residents in the area also said there had been a gun battle
and said they saw helicopters in the area. They said the mobile
phone network did not work during fighting.
"We were awoken by exchange of heavy guns," resident Ahmed
Farah said by phone. "We could see the helicopters land and
fly."
He said al Shabaab later sealed the area so it was not
possible to know if there were any casualties.
Al Shabaab wants to topple the Western-backed Somali
government that is attempting to rebuild the country after two
decades of civil war and lawlessness triggered by the overthrow
of President Siad Barre in 1991.
The fragile government is being backed by international aid
aimed at preventing the country from becoming a haven for al
Qaeda-style militants in East Africa.
