By Drazen Jorgic and Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, March 25 A Somali businessman is
betting on a biometric fingerprint system to keep alive vital
money transfer firms which face closure after Western banks cut
ties due to fears remittance cash may be channelled to militant
groups.
Somalia's leaders say the closure of money transfer
companies would be disastrous for a nation where millions depend
on remittances from family members abroad to buy food, pay for
schools and set up businesses.
Banks in the United States, Britain and elsewhere are
increasingly wary of facilitating transfers to Somalia because
of tighter regulations aimed at stopping cash reaching insurgent
groups such as Islamist al Shabaab.
Prominent entrepreneur Liban Egal plans to launch a
technology in May to help remittance firms track transfers and
identify who picks up the cash, using fingerprint, photo and
other identification.
"We are betting that if we show this system to a (foreign)
bank and say 'now we know who is sending the money', then the
risk assessment people (at the bank) might look twice," he told
Reuters on Thursday in Nairobi.
Egal, 45, is chairman of First Somali Bank (FSB), which was
set up in 2012 but has yet to secure a full commercial banking
licence from Somalia's central bank. He also runs a technology
and other firms.
With very few Somalis owning passports, remittance firms use
the traditional trust-based clan system to identify customers.
But banks in the West say this informal system leaves them
vulnerable to regulatory fines, as they cannot prove who exactly
picks up the money inside Somalia.
Egal's biometric platform relies on a fist-sized fingerprint
scanner, bought from a firm in India, and a CamelCash smartphone
app that is owned and developed by FSB.
Customers would have their photos, fingerprints and an image
of any other form of identification stored via the app.
Egal, who spent decades in the United States before
returning to Mogadishu in 2011, said he had presented the idea
to U.S. embassy staff in Nairobi, who were putting him in touch
with U.S. Treasury officials.
FSB will start using the technology in May at some hotels,
shops and restaurants in Mogadishu. Egal said he plans to lease
the system to remittance firms for a fee.
"If they do not (buy) that, I'm willing to go all the way
and open a money transfer company in the U.S. and showcase this
to American banks," Egal said, adding he was in talks with three
U.S.-based firms facing closure due to transfer restrictions.
