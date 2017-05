MOGADISHU Suspected Islamist attackers set off bombs at Somalia's Higher Education Ministry building in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday and gunmen stormed inside, a police officer said.

Major Ali Nur, a police officer, told Reuters he had seen one dead civilian and five injured, but said it was too early know full casualty figures. There was no immediate comment from the Islamist group al Shabaab which frequently stages attacks.

