MOGADISHU At least five people, including one African Union soldier, were killed when Somali al Shabaab Islamist militants bombed and then stormed into a government building in Mogadishu, a police officer said.

"So far we confirmed five dead people including, one AU soldier, one government soldier and three civilians," Colonel Hussein Ibrahim, a police officer, told Reuters, adding that 10 others were injured. He said at least two militants were killed.

He said the building had been secured after gunmen stormed inside.

