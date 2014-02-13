MOGADISHU A car bomb exploded on Thursday near the entrance of Mogadishu's heavily guarded international airport where many foreign diplomats are based, a Reuters witness and police officer said.

Small tea shops outside the airport were on fire and the flesh of a corpse could be seen on the ground near the burning car, a Reuters photographer on the scene said. A police officer said the blast was caused by a car bomb.

