MOGADISHU A loud explosion was heard near the Somali parliament building on Saturday, a few hundred metres from the presidential compound.

Government forces blocked all roads leading into the area and the sound of wailing ambulances could be heard.

"We were shaken by a huge blast near the parliament house. We were immediately surrounded by forces and we cannot go out of houses," Farah Sabdow, a resident in the area, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Ireland)