MOGADISHU A roadside bomb exploded near an African Union convoy southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday, killing at least three civilians who were on buses next to the blast, a senior police officer said.

The AU convoy and several public buses were in the area, about 20 km (13 miles) from Mogadishu, when the bomb detonated, leaving two civilian buses badly damaged, senior police officer Major Hussein Ahmed told Reuters. "I have counted three dead civilians. The death toll is sure to rise," he said.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Edmund Blair)