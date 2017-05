Somali security forces assess the scene of a car bomb claimed by al Shabaab Islamist militants outside the president's palace in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU The death toll from a car bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday that exploded outside the Presidential Palace has risen to 22, police said on Wednesday.

"We have confirmed from various hospitals that at least 22 died and 50 others were wounded. Death includes wounded people who died in hospitals," police officer Major Mohamed Abdullahi told Reuters.

The attack has been claimed by al Shabaab militants.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)