MOGADISHU, April 14 A big blast was heard when
gunmen entered lawcourts in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and
opened fire on Sunday, a Reuters witness outside the courts
said.
"Armed men entered the court and then we heard a blast. Then
they started opening fire. We do not know the figure of
casualties," witness Hussein Ali, who works at the courts, told
Reuters.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the
blast nor who was involved.
