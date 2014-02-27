MOGADISHU Feb 27 At least eight people were
killed when a car bomb exploded near the national security
headquarters in Somalia's capital, officials and a Reuters
witness said on Thursday.
"A suicide car bomb targeted a national security car passing
along these tea shops. We have carried seven dead civilians so
far," Abdullahi Hassan, the district commissioner of Mogadishu's
Abdiasis district, told Reuters at the scene.
A Reuters witness counted eight dead people. No one
immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)