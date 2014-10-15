MOGADISHU Oct 15 A car bomb exploded outside a
restaurant in the Somali capital on Wednesday evening, causing
some casualties, a witness said, but it was not clear how many
people were injured or killed.
"We heard a huge blast followed by gunfire," said Ahmed
Idris, who was near the Village Restaurant where the blast took
place. "I could see ambulances arriving and carrying people but
I do not know how many died or were injured."
Idris said several mortar shells landed in the area just
before the blast.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)