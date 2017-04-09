MOGADISHU, April 9 At least four people were
killed when a car bomb exploded outside a military base in the
Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday, including some in a van
that was destroyed, military officials said.
The car bomb targeted senior officials leaving the base in a
convoy, they said. The Islamist group al Shabaab was behind the
attack, said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's spokesman for
military operations.
"The suicide car bomb was targeting senior military
officials but by good luck their car was not hit. Their car
turned a minute before the blast," Major Abdikadir Hussein, a
military official, told Reuters.
"A mini-bus carrying civilians was also destroyed. We cannot
give the exact figure of casualties, but many civilians died in
the attack.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by George
Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)