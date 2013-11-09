MOGADISHU Nov 9 Islamist al Shabaab rebels
claimed responsibility on Saturday for a bomb that killed six
people outside a popular Mogadishu hotel the day before, and
said they deliberately targetted government officials and
security forces.
Police suspected the militants were behind the blast, the
latest in a series of frequent attacks in the Somali capital
that highlight the challenge the government faces in restoring
order to a nation torn apart by two decades of war and chaos.
"We were behind the two explosions at the hotel," Sheikh
Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman,
told Reuters. "We targetted government officials and forces, and
killed 15 of them."
A senior police officer said on Friday night at least six
people, including four policemen, were killed when a suspected
car bomb went off outside the Hotel Maka, a popular meeting
place for officials.
He said at the time the death toll could rise because some
injuries were serious, but there was no official word of more
deaths on Saturday.
Al Shabaab, which was driven out of Mogadishu by an African
peacekeeping force in 2011, has said it would keep up its
campaign of attacks against the government in the capital.
In September, al Shabaab rebels killed at least 15 people
and wounded 23 others in an attack on a popular restaurant using
a car bomb and a suicide bomber.
