Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10 - war monitor
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
MOGADISHU A car bomb targeting a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu went off, killing at least four people on Thursday, police said.
"A suicide car bomb exploded at the gate of Waberi
district police station. So far we know four people died," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.
A Reuters witness also saw the bodies lying on the scene, ruined cars and damage to the police station.
Waberi police station is near Maka al Mukaram road which is the busiest street in Mogadishu.
(Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
DUBAI Iranian authorities have rounded up at least 50 people suspected of links to militant groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on Sunday, the latest in a wave of arrests following twin bomb and gun attacks in Tehran in early June.