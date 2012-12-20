NAIROBI Dec 20 Fifty-five people were drowned,
or missing and presumed to have drowned, after an overcrowded
boat capsized off the Somali coast, the U.N. refugee agency said
on Thursday.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a
statement that the accident on Tuesday was the worst such
incident in the Gulf of Aden since February 2011 when 57 Somali
migrants perished attempting to reach Yemen.
The U.N. agency quoted five of the survivors, all young
Somali men, as saying the boat was overcrowded and ran into
trouble almost immediately after leaving the port of Bosasso in
the northern Somali breakaway region of Puntland.
It capsized just 15 minutes into its journey, spilling all
60 passengers into the sea. Those on board were Ethiopians and
Somalis, the UNHCR said.
So far, 23 bodies have been recovered, including those of 14
women, eight men, and a boy said to be less than four years of
age. Five of the dead are confirmed to have been Ethiopians. The
32 remaining passengers are presumed to have drowned.
"Without doubt, the Gulf of Aden is now the deadliest route
for people fleeing conflict, violence and human rights abuses in
the Horn of Africa," said UNHCR Representative for Somalia,
Bruno Geddo.
African migrants often use unseaworthy boats to try to reach
Yemen, seen as a gateway to wealthier parts of the Middle East
and the West. Hundreds of migrants have perished at sea.
The UNHCR estimates that 100,000 people have crossed the Red
Sea and the Gulf of Aden this year, despite warnings about the
risks.
The latest deaths bring the number of those drowned or
missing in the waters between Somalia and Yemen this year to 95,
the UNHCR said.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Jon Hemming)