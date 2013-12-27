MOGADISHU Dec 27 At least eight people were
killed in Mogadishu on Friday when a remotely controlled bomb
exploded in a busy restaurant in the Somali capital, police
official and witnesses said.
"The remotely controlled bomb targeted government forces.
Eight people died, including three military soldiers," Major
Kadar Mohamed, a senior police officer told Reuters on Friday.
Mohamed said the police suspects al Qaeda-linked Islamist
group al Shabaab had planted the bomb. Al Shabaab did not
immediately claim responsibility.
(Reporting by Abdirahman Hussein and Abdi Sheikh Writing by
Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)