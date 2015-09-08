By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, Sept 8 The Somali government is
investigating allegations related to British exploration firm
Soma Oil and Gas, which has been searching for oil in Somalia,
the foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on July 31 it had
launched a criminal investigation into Soma Oil, although it did
not outline the corruption allegations against the company,
whose London headquarters were also searched.
Soma said at the time it was "confident that there is no
basis to the allegation" and it was co-operating with the SFO.
It said it had always conducted its activities in a lawful and
ethical matter.
"The Somali government is investigating if there is any
truth or reality to what Soma Oil has been accused of," Foreign
Minister Abdusalam Omer told Reuters in a phone interview from
London. "An investigation will be concluded in a timely manner."
He did not give details about the charges.
Sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters in
August the SFO probe was triggered by allegations outlined in a
confidential U.N. report which accused the British firm of
"systematic payoffs" to Somali officials.
A Somali energy ministry spokesman said in August the
government would cooperate with Soma Oil until the SFO
investigation was concluded.
"You have to understand that Soma Oil came to Somalia when
nobody else was coming in. We are grateful for the investments
they have made," Omer said
"If there are issues that need to be addressed, they need to
be addressed in a fair, equitable manner," he added.
The United Nations last year called for a moratorium on any
new exploration deals in Somalia, warning such agreements could
fuel tensions and potentially spark new conflicts as rivals
fight for resources in the fragile Horn of Africa nation.
Soma Oil is chaired by Lord Michael Howard, who led the
British Conservative Party when it was in opposition. The
company said the SFO had told it that "no suspicion whatsoever
attaches to Lord Howard".
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Giles
Elgood)