MOGADISHU Feb 8 Somalia's prime minister urged
the U.S. government and U.S. banks to support money transfer
firms that offer a lifeline for many in the war-torn Horn of
Africa nation.
About 40 percent of all Somali families rely on remittances
from another country, and the estimated annual total of $1.3
billion is more than all foreign aid and investment in Somalia
combined.
Funds sent back home to Somalia are crucial for many
families and businesses in a country that lacks a proper
financial system due to the years of fighting.
Virtually all major U.S. banks have ended remittance
services to Somalis in the United States because of regulations
designed to stop money falling into the hands of groups branded
"terrorists" by Washington, such as Somalia's al Shabaab.
Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke said in a statement on Sunday
he had spoken to American government officials about this
"pressing issue" and repeated his calls to U.S. banks to
reconsider their decision.
"I will seek to appease their concerns and I will do
everything in my power to find a permanent, legitimate and
transparent solution," he said.
He said his government was committed to the restoration of
security after decades of conflict, adding that economic revival
was also required.
"Somalia also requires a robust financial and banking system
in order to reassure the money remittance sector, governments
and key stakeholders," said the prime minister.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by
Stephen Powell)