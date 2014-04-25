* Central bank dogged by graft allegations
* Somali PM says "trustworthy" central bank is vital
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, April 25 Somalia's acting central
bank governor Bashir Issa Ali has been confirmed in the role,
the country's prime minister said on Friday, tasking Ali with
turning around an institution at the heart of graft allegations
against the government.
Western donors who are funding Somalia's recovery after 23
years of conflict, including a seven-year Islamist insurgency,
say fixing the bank is a core condition for receiving aid.
Two governors had left their posts in quick succession last
year amid graft claims.
The first governor was accused by U.N. investigators of
corruption, which he denied. The second quit and fled Somalia,
telling diplomats that top government officials had put pressure
on her to sign shady deals.
"The Central Bank is essential to managing government
revenue in a transparent manner, and I expect the government's
plan to create trustworthy and effective economic institutions
will boost Somalia's efforts to regain its status," Somali Prime
Minister Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed said in a statement.
Maryam Abdullahi Yusuf has been appointed Ali's deputy.
Ali, a veteran banker who held a top job in Somalia's
commercial banking sector before the 1991 civil war and was
central bank governor under an earlier transitional government,
was asked to take up the post on an interim basis in November.
Widely seen as a safe pair of hands, Ali's appointment came
at a low point in relations between Somalia's president and
Western donors concerned about graft within his inner circle.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)