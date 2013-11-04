By Richard Lough
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI Nov 4 Somalia's central bank governor
has resigned less than two months into the job, citing pressure
to authorise improper deals, diplomats said on Monday.
The departure of Yussur Abrar, the first woman to occupy the
post, is a blow to foreign donors pumping billions of dollars in
aid money into a Horn of Africa country grappling with an
Islamist insurgency.
It will also embarrass the government of Somalia, which has
been promising to enforce higher standards in its management of
state accounts. It has dismissed previous allegations by a U.N.
group of experts of corruption at the central bank.
Somali officials were not available or offered no immediate
comment when asked, although Reuters made repeated attempts to
contact them since last week. Abrar did not respond to an email
sent to her by Reuters.
Somalia's federal government, whose control barely extends
beyond the boundaries of the capital Mogadishu, has very few
sources of revenue and relies heavily on aid as it tries to
rebuild institutions and an economy shattered by two decades of
war and chaos.
One senior diplomat said the resignation of Abrar had
rattled donors who have said cleaner management of public
finances is vital to securing a fragile economic recovery, debt
relief and budget support.
"What (Abrar's resignation) has done is woken up a lot of
people," said one senior European diplomat. "The notion that
there is a blank cheque for Somalia, that's over. There's got to
be results for money."
His comments were echoed by two other diplomats and by one
source with a close knowledge of Somalia affairs.
Abrar's predecessor, Abdusalam Omer, quit in September after
U.N. monitors linked him to irregularities regarding millions of
dollars withdrawn from the central bank. Omer denied the
allegations.
The election by parliament in September last year of
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, a relative political new-comer,
was hailed by his supporters and donors as a vote for change.
Western allies have poured money into Somalia, wary of a
slide back into anarchy and all-out war in a country foreign
capitals consider a hotbed of Islamic militancy.
The U.N. Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea said in
July that Mogadishu's central bank had become a "slush fund" for
political leaders and that Omer had played a central role in
irregularities surrounding unaccountable disbursements.
The government said international investigators,
commissioned by Mogadishu, had cleared it of those accusations.