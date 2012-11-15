(Corrects headline, first four paras and para 10 to reflect
By Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU, Nov 15 Somalia's president has
softened his stance on what to do about millions of sacks of
charcoal stockpiled in former rebel strongholds, opening the
door to possible charcoal exports despite a U.N. embargo on the
trade.
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud three weeks ago fully backed a U.N. ban
imposed in February aimed at cutting off funds to Islamist
militants, but appeared to be looking for options that might
allow at least existing stocks to be sold.
"We want to get two things at once: not cutting trees and
save the wealth of the Somalis who invested in the ready
charcoal. We do not want them to lose their wealth," Mohamud
told reporters late on Wednesday.
"Bringing together those two extremes needs intelligence. We
do not want to request the U.N. to lift the ban on charcoal if
that will lead to cutting of new trees for charcoal."
Residents and regional officials said charcoal was already
being loaded onto ships at the southern port of Kismayu, al
Shabaab's last major urban redoubt which it lost to African
peacekeepers and forces loyal to Mogadishu six weeks ago.
Some Kismayu residents say that during al Shabaab's
four-year rule over the city charcoal became an important driver
of the local economy, which had become largely crippled by more
than two decades of civil conflict.
The charcoal - an estimated three to five million sacks
worth tens of millions of dollars - has become a growing source
of tension for Mohamud, who is trying to extend his new
government's authority beyond the capital and stabilise the
south.
The Security Council's Monitoring Group on Somalia and
Eritrea, an independent panel that reports on compliance with
U.N. sanctions, says charcoal exports from southern Somalia in
2011 generated over $25 million for al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.
Security Council diplomats have said the council is divided
on the issue. Envoys say some countries fear the Kismayu
merchants lobbying for the sale of the charcoal may still have
connections to al Shabaab; Washington has indicated it would
agree to the charcoal exports if the Somali government approved.
U.N. sanctions regimes allow for the possibility of
exemptions.
(Additional reporting by Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu; Writing by
Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough)