* Clinton urges asset freezes, cautions against air strikes
* Hints at increased US diplomatic presence
* Somali leader wants an end to "horrendous memories"
By Arshad Mohammed and William Maclean
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton on Thursday threatened sanctions on anyone
blocking reforms intended to end Somalia's "hopeless, bloody
conflict" and counter militant and pirate groups seen as a
growing menace to world security.
Addressing a conference aimed at energising attempts to end
more than 20 years of anarchy, Clinton also demanded greater
efforts to cut funding for al Shabaab militants fighting
Somalia's weak Transitional Federal Government (TFG).
But in response to a reporter's question she cautioned
against Western air strikes on al Shabaab-held zones, adding she
had no reason to believe anyone was contemplating them, and
Britain's International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell
told the BBC the UK had no plans "for anything like that".
Al Shabaab is the most powerful of an array of militias
spawned by the conflict in Somalia, where armed groups have a
history of wrecking attempted political settlements and
perpetuating war, instability and famine.
"The position of the United States is straightforward:
attempts to obstruct progress and maintain the broken status quo
will not be tolerated," Clinton told the one-day gathering in
London of about 40 African, Arab and Western leaders and
government ministers.
"We will encourage the international community to impose
further sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, on
people inside and outside the TFG who seek to undermine
Somalia's peace and security or to delay or even prevent the
political transition."
A conference communique said participants agreed to "act
against spoilers to the peace process, and we would consider
proposals" before a followup conference in Istanbul in June.
In a statement, al Shabaab dismissed the London meeting as
part of a "concerted Crusade against the Muslims of Somalia" and
pledged to fight on to establish Islamic rule.
TFG President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed said Somalis wanted to
shake off "horrendous memories of the past" but feared the
gathering might be just another diplomatic talking shop.
"Today we are looking for security. We are scared," he
said. "We want to know what happened to the resolutions, all
those hopes in the past which never saw the light of day and
which remain as mere words on pieces of paper?"
Clinton and other speakers welcomed a Feb. 17 agreement
among Somali leaders on plans for a parliament and constituent
assembly to replace the TFG when its mandate expires in August.
FRACTIOUS
Establishing a legitimate successor government seen as
inclusive by the fractious clans would be a vital step in
encouraging involvement in formal politics by Somalis who tend
to equate state power with corruption and brutality.
In a remark likely to stir attention in Mogadishu, Clinton
raised the possibility of what she called "a more permanent
diplomatic presence in Somalia" as security improves.
U.S. diplomacy is currently managed from neighbouring Kenya.
The United States closed its embassy in Mogadishu in 1991, the
year Somalia collapsed into feuding between warlords, clans and
factions after president Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown.
Up to a million people have since been killed, according to
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The TFG got a boost on the eve of the conference when the
U.N. Security Council voted to increase by nearly half an
African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, seeking to press
home a military offensive against al Shabaab.
But some experts worry that the military campaign against al
Shabaab may divert the energies of the TFG, a body widely seen
as corrupt, badly managed and riddled with infighting.
Clinton said al Shabaab was weakening but pressure needed to
be maintained. "Especially in south-central Somalia, it has
turned an already bad situation into a nightmare. It has dragged
fathers and sons from their homes and forced them to fight in a
hopeless, bloody conflict," she said.
There was no military rationale for air strikes on al
Shabaab, Clinton added, saying AMISOM and TFG forces were doing
a "very good job" against al Shabaab.
However, security experts say they suspect U.S. drones have
been used in attempted pinpoint attacks on individuals in
Somalia suspected of al Qaeda membership.
RANSOM
British Prime Minister David Cameron told the gathering that
a failure to end Somalia's chaos would endanger international
security, arguing Somalia's problems affected the whole world
because "chaos, violence and terrorism" thrived there.
Cameron announced several aid and development initiatives
including a proposal to set up an international taskforce on
ransoms, the main tactic used by Somali pirates who seize ships
and their crews in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden.
Many Somalia watchers echoed President Sharif's apparent
scepticism about the utility of Thursday's meeting, recalling
Somalia's history of blunder-prone outside internvetion.
"One can legitimately argue that ... Somalia's enduring
'failed state' existence has been because of international
community involvement, the precise opposite of Cameron's
argument that it has been ignored," said Hannah Waddilove,
Africa analyst with security firm AKE.
She said the conference appeared to have been motivated
largely by Britain's need to address terrorism concerns in the
year the country holds the summer Olympic games.
