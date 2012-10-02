MOGADISHU Oct 2 A loud blast was heard in the former al Shabaab stronghold of Kismayu in Somalia on Tuesday, residents said, and the al Qaeda-linked militants said they had detonated a bomb at a building housing Somali troops.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

"The bomb was planted inside a district administration office building," al Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab said, warning of more attacks.