(Adds at least one dead, details)
By Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU Nov 7 At least one person was killed
on Wednesday when a car laden with explosives detonated in the
car park of the country's parliament building in the capital
Mogadishu, police said.
The explosion went off while the country's new legislators
were holding a session inside.
General Mohamed Abdulle told Reuters the car full of
explosives was parked among those owned by Somali
parliamentarians, and a Somali soldier was killed in the blast.
"It exploded and one military soldier died. There are no
other casualties but there is damage to the cars," he said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack,
though Mogadishu has been frequently targeted by Islamist
militant group al Shabaab, who are fighting Somali government
forces and African Union soldiers across the country.
Since al Shabaab withdrew from the capital in August last
year, it has increasingly turned to suicide bombers and grenade
attacks to target government and African Union positions.
Two suicide bombers attacked a restaurant in the Somali
capital on Saturday, killing a security guard who stopped them
entering the building.
It was not clear who was behind the bombings but Al
Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents have conducted similar
previous attacks and remain a serious security challenge even
after being forced out of their strongholds.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)