* Five civilians died
* Seven peacekeepers wounded
* Local journalist shot dead
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, May 24 At least five people were
killed when a shell hit the minibus they were using to flee
fighting in a town north west of the capital, as African Union
and government soldiers intensify their fight against al Shabaab
militants.
Earlier this week, African Union and Somali government
troops stepped up their attacks on al Shabaab militants in
Mogadishu's northern outskirts, forcing hundreds of families to
flee their makeshift homes and head for the city centre.
An official in Mogadishu said those killed were hit by a
shell in their van as they fled Lafole, 21 km (13 miles)
northwest of Mogadishu, while nine others were wounded.
"A shell landed on a mini-bus fleeing from Lafole. Five died
and nine others were wounded today," Ali Musa, coordinator of
ambulance services, told Reuters.
It was not clear who fired the shell.
The AU force, which already controls most of the capital,
is trying to push its way through the Afgoye corridor, once a
rural area northwest of Mogadishu but now home to hundreds of
thousands of Somalis uprooted from their homes.
A spokesman for the African Union Mission in Somalia
(AMISOM) said their forces were on the outskirts of Afgoye, but
were holding off attacking to avoid civilian casualties and
destroying property. He added that seven of their soldiers were
wounded in fighting on Wednesday and Thursday.
"We met resistance at our base in Arbiska (22 km to the
north east of Mogadishu). We will not be lured to fight among
the civilians - we chased al Shabaab," Lieutenant Colonel Paddy
Ankunda told Reuters.
Residents said they saw AU and Somali government troops at
Baar Ismail at the entrance of Afgoye - a strategic junction at
the edge of the town.
They said hundreds of people had fled from Afgoye, Elasha
and Lafole towns for a third day, while al Shabaab also fled to
remote southern towns apart from a few fighters who remained to
fight.
The Afgoye corridor, thought to house the largest
concentration of internally displaced people in the world,
stretches some 30 km northwest of Mogadishu to the al Shabaab
stronghold of Afgoye.
The African Union has said that by securing the Afgoye
corridor it would give some 400,000 people access to aid.
Al Shabaab has waged a bloody five-year insurgency to remove
Somalia's Western-backed government and impose its harsh
interpretation of sharia, Islamic law, on a country that has had
no central government for the last two decades .
It still controls swathes of central and southern Somalia but
is being gradually squeezed out of its strongholds by Kenyan and
Ethiopian troops who have launched their own incursions into
Somalia, and is being pushed out of Mogadishu by AU forces.
Underscoring the violence prevailing in the country,
unidentified gunmen shot and killed Ahmed Addow Anshur, a
producer and reporter for the Mogadishu-based Radio Shabelle, on
Thursday, his colleague Mohamed Bashir said, adding that he too
had received text message threats.
"He is the third Shabelle radio reporter killed in the same
district this year. We are really in grief for losing him,"
Bashir told Reuters.
The killing was condemned by the National Union of Somali
Journalists, and by Augustine Mahiga, Special Representative of
the U.N. Secretary-General for Somalia.
"It is well known that Somali journalists have the most
difficult working conditions in the world. But that does not
make it any easier to accept when one is brutally killed,"
Mahiga said in a statement.
"This cycle of violence must stop."
The union said that Anshur's killing brought the number of
journalists killed in Somalia this year to six. The country is
ranked the most dangerous in Africa for journalists by media
rights group Reporters Without Borders.
(Editing by George Obulutsa)