NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenyan troops crossed into the southern Somali port city of Kismayu on Friday, the al Shabaab militant group's last major bastion in the Horn of Africa country, as part of a main offensive to drive out the rebels.

"KDF (Kenyan defence forces) troops have landed in Kismayu and very soon Kismayu will be under the control of the KDF," military spokesman Cyrus Oguna said.

"So far there has been minimal resistance," Oguna said, adding that the troops had entered Kismayu early on Friday.