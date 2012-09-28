* Military spokesman says parts of Kismayu captured
* Residents say fighting going on outside city
* Loss of Kismayu bruising, but not a knockout blow
* Militants seen resorting to al Qaeda-inspired tactics
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Sept 28 Kenyan troops launched a
pre-dawn attack on the Somali port city of Kismayu on Friday in
an assault to drive the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant
group from its last major stronghold.
Fighting and shelling was taking place on the city's beaches
after a land and amphibious assault, city residents and rebels
said.
The loss of the southern port would deal a huge blow to al
Shabaab as it is a lucrative source of revenue and a centre for
operations over areas it has controlled in south-central Somalia
since 2007.
The group, which formally merged with al Qaeda in February,
has been steadily losing its footholds under sustained pressure
from African peacekeeping forces (AMISOM) and Somali government
troops for the past year.
While Kismayu's recapture would go a long way towards
stabilising Somalia, which has lacked effective central
government for the past 20 years, it may embolden the militants
to resort to more guerrilla-style attacks.
Kenyan military spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna said Kenyan
soldiers and Somali government troops had advanced on Kismayu
from the north, south and from the sea and was now in control of
parts of the city.
"We're moving towards the main city. Our surveillance
aircraft are monitoring every event taking place on the ground,"
Oguna told Reuters.
Oguna said there had been little resistance while Al Shabaab
said it was still in Kismayu, the country's second biggest city.
Residents reported fighting near the beach earlier on
Friday, about 4 km (2.5 miles) outside the city, as military
helicopters hovered overhead.
"We saw seven ships early in the morning and now their
firing looks like lightening and thunder. Al Shabaab have gone
towards the beach. The ships poured many AU troops on the
beach," Ismail Suglow told Reuters.
Locals said businesses were closed and many streets were
deserted. Some masked men looked on from windows and balconies.
"We can hear deafening shells and the town looks dead. We
don't know where to go, the jets are now flying over," said
Rukia Jelle, who was watching the scene outside her home with
her five children.
KISMAYU "NOT A PIECE OF CAKE"
The Kenyan military spokesman predicted an easy takeover.
"For now, we're not everywhere. We've taken a large part of
it without resistance, I don't see anything major happening," he
said.
Al Shabaab, which was driven out of the capital Mogadishu
last August and is fighting African Union forces in other parts
of the country, said it would not give up Kismayu easily.
"Going into Kismayu is not a piece of cake. We are still
fighting them on the beach where they landed," Sheikh Abdiasis
Abu Musab, al Shabaab's spokesman for military operations, told
Reuters on Friday.
"For us, this is just the beginning, our troops are spread
everywhere."
Abdirashid Hashi, an analyst with the International Crisis
Group said the loss of Kisamyu would be a "huge psychological
blow" and a "significant loss" for the militants.
"The die-hard members will continue with their
destablisation strategy of targeted killings, suicide bombings
and IEDs (roadside bombs)," Hashi told Reuters.
"The low-level footsoldiers will just see them as a losing
proposition," he said.
Hashi also said the loss of funding from local taxes would
hurt them less as the group morphed into a more fluid guerrilla
force. The rebels would have less need for finances to run urban
areas and pay salaries, and would focus more on acquiring
immediate supplies.
Al Shabaab's radio station, Radio Andalus, was still airing
live in Kismayu, urging residents to take their guns and join
the 'jihad', Suglow said.
A woman named Halima said some residents who support the
militants had joined them with guns at the frontline.
Hashi said the fighters, who have been in Kismayu for the
last five years, would have prepared for an assault they knew
was coming after African troops seized Mogadishu, Afmadow,
Baidoa, Beledweyne, and Marka.
"The area around Kismayu is all forest and jungle and they
knew this would come. I am sure they have some contingency plans
and have sent supplies outside the city," he said.
Kenya sent its troops into Somalia last October after the
rebels were blamed for a series of raids on Kenyan soil
targeting its security forces as well as Western tourists.
On Thursday, residents said planes had dropped leaflets on
Kismayu warning civilians to evacuate within 24 hours.
The United Nations refugee agency said there had been a
spike in residents fleeing the city on Thursday but no reports
of large numbers fleeing on Friday, adding that there had been
fighting close to both the main roads leading out of the city.
It said more than 13,000 people had fled Kismayu since the
beginning of September after Kenyan forces began targeting al
Shabaab's positions in the city.