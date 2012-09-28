* Military spokesman says parts of Kismayu captured
* Residents say fighting going on outside city
* Loss of Kismayu would bruise, not knock out al Shabaab
* Militants seen resorting to al Qaeda-inspired tactics
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Sept 28 Kenyan troops attacked the
Somali port city of Kismayu on Friday, seeking to drive al
Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants from their last major
stronghold and end a five-year rebellion.
The loss of the southern port would deal a huge blow to al
Shabaab as it is a lucrative source of revenue and a centre for
operations over areas it has controlled in Somalia since 2007,
but by nightfall, it was not clear who was in control.
Residents said shelling had subsided after earlier fighting
near a beach just outside Kismayu.
No Kenyan forces could be seen in the city centre, where
shops and businesses were closed and some preachers called on
their followers to join al Shabaab on the frontlines.
"Tension is high. It is getting dark and yet no group
controls the town," resident Ali Gelle said by telephone.
"People are afraid shells will be fired and there's no hope of
getting any food," he said.
Al Shabaab, which formally merged with al Qaeda in February,
has been steadily losing its footholds under sustained pressure
from African Union peacekeeping forces (AMISOM) and Somali
government troops for the past year.
While Kismayu's recapture would go a long way towards
stabilising Somalia, which has been largely lawless for the past
20 years, it may embolden the militants to resort to more
guerrilla-style attacks.
Kenyan military spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna said Kenyan
soldiers and Somali government troops had advanced on Kismayu
from the north, south and from the sea.
"We're moving towards the main city," Oguna told Reuters.
Residents reported fighting near the beach earlier on
Friday, about 4 km (2.5 miles) outside the city, as military
helicopters hovered overhead.
Many streets were deserted. Some masked men looked on from
windows and balconies and the militants appeared to be in
control of at least some entrances into the city.
Rukia Jelle, a mother of five, said she could hear
"deafening shells" and jets flying overhead.
Residents said Kenyan and Somali troops had advanced to a
university campus just to the north of Kismayu and shells had
rained down on the presidential palace, an al Shabaab base.
"It's a hilltop palace and no houses surround it. The AU's
ships have been shelling in that direction," Gelle said. Oguna
could not be immediately reached to confirm that account.
Al Shabaab, which counts foreign al Qaeda-trained fighters
among its ranks, is seen as one of the biggest threats to
stability in the east and Horn of Africa. It has received advice
from al Qaeda's leadership, counter-terrorism experts
say.
Western states have poured money into stabilising Somalia
for years, unnerved by a rising tide of Islamic militancy.
Those efforts seem to have paid dividends in the past year.
AMISOM has driven the militants out of key urban
strongholds, an EU naval force is clamping down on piracy, and a
new president was elected in what appeared to be a largely
corrupt-free process earlier this month.
There have also been targeted drone strikes against senior
militant commanders. Kenya deployed troops inside Somalia last
October, blaming the militants for attacks on Kenyan soil.
KISMAYU "NOT A PIECE OF CAKE"
The Kenyan military spokesman predicted an easy takeover.
"For now, we're not everywhere. We've taken a large part of
it without resistance," he said.
Al Shabaab, however, said it would not surrender Kismayu.
"Going into Kismayu is not a piece of cake. For us, this is
just the beginning, our troops are spread everywhere," Sheikh
Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's spokesman for military
operations, told Reuters on Friday.
Abdirashid Hashi, an analyst with the International Crisis
Group said the loss of Kisamyu would be a "huge psychological
blow" and a "significant loss" for the militants.
"The die-hard members will continue with their
destabilisation strategy of targeted killings, suicide bombings
and IEDs (roadside bombs)," Hashi told Reuters, while low-level
footsoldiers will see them as "a losing proposition".
He added the loss of funding from local taxes would hurt
them less as the group morphed into a guerrilla force.
Al Shabaab's radio station, Radio Andalus, was still airing
live in Kismayu, urging residents to take their guns and join
the 'jihad', Ismail Suglow, a Kismayu resident, said. The radio
also reported al Shabaab fighters had destroyed "enemy vehicles
and chased away planes".
"The imam said mujahideen and civilians should go to the
frontlines near the beach to fight. Many nodded their heads in
affirmation," said Yunis Osman, who attended Friday prayers at
Dabaqeyn mosque.
A woman named Halima said some residents who support the
militants had already joined them with guns at the frontline.
Hashi said the fighters, who have been in Kismayu for the
last five years, would have prepared for an assault they knew
was coming after African troops seized Mogadishu, Afmadow,
Baidoa, Beledweyne, and Marka.
"I am sure they have some contingency plans and have sent
supplies outside the city," he said.
The fallout from Kismayu's eventual capture is far from
clear. The city is home to rival clans who will be jockeying for
power, especially over control of the port due to lucrative tax
revenues.
The U.N. refugee agency said there had been a spike in
residents fleeing the city on Thursday. More than 13,000 people
have fled Kismayu since the beginning of September after Kenyan
forces began targeting al Shabaab's positions in the city.