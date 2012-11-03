(Adds details, background)
By Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU Nov 3 Two suicide bombers attacked a
restaurant in the Somali capital on Saturday, killing a security
guard who stopped them entering the building, locals said.
It was not clear who was behind the bombings but Al
Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents have conducted similar
previous attacks and remain a serious security challenge even
after being forced out of their strongholds.
The blasts rocked the restaurant, popular with Somalis
returning from abroad in the hope that the country's darkest
days are over, damaging cars and scattering the area with body
parts.
"Two suicide bombers opened fire at guards at the gate and
as soon as they entered two successive blasts took place,"
Mogadishu resident Farah Hussein told Reuters.
"I cannot go in but I see three dead people in front of the
gate. The guards fought the bombers and denied them access. The
bombers blew themselves up at the gate," Hussein said.
A Reuters witness saw the two bombers' bodies and that of a
guard.
Al Shabaab was driven out of Mogadishu late last year and is
struggling to hold territory elsewhere, under attack from
Kenyan, Ethiopian and African Union forces trying to prevent
Islamist militancy spreading from Somalia.
But the insurgents are still capable of striking inside the
capital.
In September, al Shabaab suicide bombers attacked a hotel
where President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was giving a news
conference alongside the visiting Kenyan foreign minister. Both
were unhurt but eight people died.
Saturday's attack took place some 5 km (3 miles) from the
presidential palace where, earlier in the day, Mohamud hosted
the European Union's special envoy for Somalia, Michele Cervone
d'Urso.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)