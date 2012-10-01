* Rebels quit last bastion under military pressure
* Security forces in neighbouring Kenya on high alert
* Kismayu residents fear revenge attacks
* Al Shabaab merged with al Qaeda in February
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Oct 1 African Union and Somali
government troops are in no rush to enter Kismayu, the southern
stronghold abandoned by Islamist militants, a military spokesman
said on Monday as anxiety over revenge attacks gripped many in
the port city.
Al Shabaab rebels fled Kismayu on Friday after a surprise
assault by sea, air and ground forces, but Kenyan soldiers
fighting under the banner of an AU peacekeeping mission have
been cautious about pouring into the port city from its
outskirts.
Mohamed Farah, a spokesman for Somali government forces in
the southern Juba regions, said the rebels might have laid
explosives in Kismayu and soldiers were being deployed to
strategic locations step by step.
"We control the airport and seaport," Farah told Reuters.
"There is not much need to rush. We control the town. And
every step in Kismayu is sandy. We anticipate mines have been
planted," he said.
Al Shabaab has said that although it had retreated from
Somalia's second biggest city, its fighters were poised to
engage the allied troops once they entered the city centre,
threatening to turn the streets into a "battlefield".
The rebel group, which counts foreign al Qaeda-trained
fighters among its ranks, is seen as one of the biggest threats
to stability in the Horn of Africa. It formally merged with al
Qaeda in February.
Somalia descended into chaos after dictator Mohamed Siad
Barre was ousted in 1991.
Al Shabaab, which for much of its five-year rebellion
controlled swathes of the lawless Horn of Africa country, has
turned to guerrilla tactics, harrying the weak government of
newly-elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud with suicide
bombings and assassinations.
Security forces in Kenya, the region's biggest economy, were
on high alert on Monday.
Police said extra roadblocks had been set up on roads
leading to neighbouring Somalia, while a military source said
extra surveillance flights were being operated along the remote,
porous frontier.
"Somalia has been an al Qaeda hideout. You've seen the
impact of al Qaeda across the world and we have just destroyed
their backyard," Kenya's deputy police spokesman Charles Owino
told Reuters.
KISMAYU RESIDENTS' FEARS
Since it sent troops into Somalia a year ago, Kenya has been
dogged by a succession of gun and grenade attacks, blamed by the
government in Nairobi on al Shabaab and its sympathisers.
On Sunday, a child was killed in the Kenyan capital when an
explosive was thrown into a Sunday school service and two police
officers were shot dead hours later in the eastern town of
Garissa.
Such low-level attacks have so far not hurt Kenya's
financial markets.
However, a major strike of the kind threatened by al Shabaab
on Kenyan government buildings or sites popular with Western
expatriates and holidaymakers would risk dealing a body-blow to
the tourism sector and damaging Kenya's reputation as a sound
investment destination in a volatile region.
The militants proved their ability to launch a major strike
beyond Somalia's frontiers when suicide bombers killed 79 people
in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, in 2010.
In Kismayu, residents were divided over whether the arrival
of AMISOM peacekeepers in the city would bring benefit.
There are concerns a prolonged power vacuum in Kismayu could
give way to renewed clan violence as rival groups jockey for
control of the lucrative port in a city where the rebels' strict
application of Islamic law alienated a huge portion of the
population.
"Kismayu looks calmer today. People are moving in the
streets. The shops and markets are open. We hope security will
improve with the presence of the troops," said resident Bare
Nur.
Faiza Mohamed, a greengrocer, was more circumspect.
"We're not against the government, but Kismayu will become
like Mogadishu," the mother-of-five said, referring to al
Shabaab's campaign of suicide bombings and targeted killings
that has swept the capital since the group withdrew from there
14 months ago.
"I am sure security will worsen if the troops come in," she
said.