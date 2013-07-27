* Latest in a series of blasts in June, July
* Death toll rises to 3
* Bomber attempted to enter compound housing Turkish embassy
staff
(Adds details, background, al Shabaab claim of responsibility)
By Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, July 27 A car loaded with explosives
rammed into the gates of an office housing Turkish embassy staff
in the Somali capital, killing three people, witnesses and
police said on Saturday, the latest in a series of blasts over
the past two months.
"A suicide car bomb targeted a building housing Turkish
embassy workers near k4 (Kilometre Four)," Ahmed Mohamud, police
officer told Reuters from the scene of the blast.
Mohamud later said the number of dead was three - Somali
civilians and a suspected suicide bomber, while nine others had
been wounded.
"The car was taking advantage of a Turkish car that was
going into the building, thus the car bomb exploded and
destroyed the gate," he said.
Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels claimed responsibility for
the attack, as they have for previous bombings, including one in
mid-July that killed eight civilians.
"Mujahideen forces in Mogadishu have just carried out an
operation targeting a group of Turkish diplomats in Hodan
district," al Shabaab said on its Twitter feed.
A Reuters witness said armed Turkish security staff inside
the embassy building put out a request for those at the scene to
call ambulances to carry away the wounded.
Somalia is trying to rebuild itself after two decades of
civil war and lawlessness, backed by international aid as well
as African Union peacekeepers and Ethiopian troops, aimed at
preventing it from becoming a haven for al Qaeda-style militants
in East Africa.
Al Shabaab was forced out of bases in Mogadishu by Somali
and African forces about two years ago, raising hopes of a
return to relative security in a city hit by years of turmoil.
But militants have kept up guerrilla-style attacks and
continue to control large rural areas, challenging the authority
of a government less than one year old.
In the most recent brazen attack, its members attacked the
main U.N. compound in the capital in June, killing 22 people.
The group said earlier this month it was aiming to increase
the number of attacks carried out during the Ramadan fasting
period.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Editing by George
Obulutsa and David Evans)